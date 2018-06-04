Home Indiana Noblesville West Middle School Student Shot Seven Times June 4th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Indiana

A Noblesville West Middle School student who was shot by a fellow student during class continues to make progress in her recovery.

13-year-old Ella Whistler’s family says she was shot seven times; in the face, neck, hand, and chest on May 25th. She also suffered a collapsed lung, broken jaw, clavicle, ribs and several neck vertebrae. She also suffered from a severed vertebral vein and significant nerve damage.

Ella is listed in stable condition, but she has a long road of recovery ahead. Her family says she will stay at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. She hopes to get back to volleyball and show choir soon.

A Go Fund Me page is set up to help with Ella’s medical costs. If you would like to donate click here.

