Noblesville Student Will Not Be Tried as Adult
Indiana lawmakers plan to review state law after prosecutors were unable to charge the 13-year-old Noblesville school shooting suspect as an adult.
The teen is accused of opening fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25th hitting 13-year-old student Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman. Prosecutors say the suspect had a 22 caliber gun, a 45 caliber gun, and a knife on him at the time of the attack.
The Hamilton County prosecutor says the 13-year-old would have faced 11 counts, including attempted murder if he were an adult.
However, under current Indiana law, a 13-year-old can only be waived to adult court if they actually kill someone.
Lawmakers say they will review the law in the coming months.