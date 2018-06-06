Home Indiana Noblesville Student Will Not Be Tried as Adult June 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana lawmakers plan to review state law after prosecutors were unable to charge the 13-year-old Noblesville school shooting suspect as an adult.

The teen is accused of opening fire in a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25th hitting 13-year-old student Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman. Prosecutors say the suspect had a 22 caliber gun, a 45 caliber gun, and a knife on him at the time of the attack.

The Hamilton County prosecutor says the 13-year-old would have faced 11 counts, including attempted murder if he were an adult.

However, under current Indiana law, a 13-year-old can only be waived to adult court if they actually kill someone.

Lawmakers say they will review the law in the coming months.

