Noblesville Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance June 11th, 2018

The teenage boy accused of shooting a teacher and classmate at Noblesville West Middle School faced a judge Monday morning.

Science teacher Jason Seaman who was hailed as a hero for stopping the shooting was also in the courtroom.

The 13-year-old who is not being identified because of his age faces two counts of attempted murder and nine other charges.

Reporters inside the courtroom describe the teen as tall with thick brown hair.

He wore glasses and a jail jumpsuit as he answered questions from a magistrate. The teen is not charged as an adult because state law would not allow it.

Ella Whistler who was shot seven times is still recovering in a hospital.

