Noblesville School Shooting Suspect to Admit Guilt

A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher a Noblesville West Middle School will likely admit guilt to the incident this November.

The boy will be back in court November 5th for a disposition hearing. It’s similar to a sentencing hearing but focuses on rehabilitation instead of punishment.

The Hamilton County judge will hear testimony and arguments during that day but he isn’t expected to make a decision about rehabilitation until a later date.

The 13-year-old student is accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and fellow student Ella Whistler on May 25th. Both victims survived and Seaman is credited with stopping the attack.

The alleged shooter faces 11 charges including attempted murder but he is being charged as a juvenile

