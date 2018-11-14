Home Indiana Noblesville School Shooter Sent to Juvenile Detention Center November 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The teenager who shot his teacher and a classmate earlier this year at Noblesville West Middle School will be sent to the Indiana Department of Corrections for Treatment.

The 13-year-old shooter said nothing when he learned his sentence. He’ll be a ward of the Indiana Department of Corrections until he turns 18.

It is unknown how long he will stay with the DOC. He can be released as soon as doctors and the DOC decide he’s successfully completed psychological treatment and rehabilitation. After that point, he’ll be on probation.

Parent Alison Lowery says, “I think it’s the right decision according to what they could do. I think it needs to be more, but according to the laws, he did what he could. So I’m okay with that.”

Lowery says her daughter was in the classroom that day the teen started shooting leaving classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman with lasting injuries.

In a scathing rebuke of the teen, Judge Paul Felix said he rejected the shooter’s apology letter to his victims saying he hasn’t shown any remorse.

Comments

comments