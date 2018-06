On Thursday, six of the 14 jurors in the Isaiah Hagan trial admitted to seeing news coverage about the trial.

According to Hagan’s defense team, that’s troubling. They are planning to file another motion Monday morning, when the trial is scheduled to resume.

On Thursday, several motions for a mistrial were denied.

Hagan is standing retrial, accused in the 2017 murder of USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber.

His first trial in May was declared a mistrial.

Comments

comments