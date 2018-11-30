Home Indiana No Survivors in Clark County Plane Crash November 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Federal Aviation Administration authorities are working to learn why a plane went down in southern Indiana.

Experts confirm there were no survivors and three people were on board.

The corporate jet took off from Clark County near Louisville Friday 10:30 a.m. headed for Chicago but crashed moments later in a wooded area.

One of the victims was Wayne Estopinal, the Louisville City FC founder, and a ball state board of trustee.

Due to the location of the crash, investigators have had a difficult time recovering the wreckage.

They’ve had to use ATVs and even hike to the debris field. Investigators with the national transportation safety board and the FAA are heading to the scene Saturday morning.

