No Shave November Campaign Raises Awareness For Prostate, Testicular Cancers November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

For the month of November, Deaconess is urging men in the community and its employees to put those razors down and grow out their beards. The hospital holds the No Shave November campaign to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancers.

Organizers are asking community members who participate to send pictures, and if they wish, collect donations.

This contest gives men a chance to show off their best beard, mustache, or goatee. Those with the most creative looks could even win a prize, and be recognized at the Purple Aces game on Saturday, November 18th.

Men can win a prize for the most creative, most unique, best group, and best celebrity look-alike.

The contest will run from Wednesday, November 1st until Thursday, November 16th. You can submit photos by tagging Deaconess on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and use the hagtag #DeaconessNSN17.

For more information, visit No Shave November.

