No Serious Injuries Reported in Webster County Bus Crash

A Webster County school bus was involved in an accident with a semi on Highway 293 on August 7th.

The bus was taking the Webster County High School Volleyball team to Trigg County for a game. Authorities say just after 4 p.m. the bus and a semi-truck crashed on the Highway near Pleasant Valley Road.

Four students are being treated for minor injuries, but EMT and police responders reported that there are no serious injuries from the incident.

Another bus came to the scene and transported the team back to the high school.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to the Webster County Board of Education, one student is being sent to the hospital.

