No Pension Reform Passed in Kentucky Special Session

Kentucky lawmakers spent Tuesday in Frankfort working to fix the state’s pension system. With four hours notice Governor Matt Bevin called the last-minute special session Monday.

The pension bill passed the House and Senate back in the spring but the Kentucky Supreme Court recently ruled the bill was unconstitutional. Governor Bevin says the state has to change the system for its teachers and government employees.

The Senate met for about 10 minutes Tuesday morning before going into an extended recess. All eyes are on the House side where two pension bills will get their first hearing Tuesday afternoon in the state government committee.

A committee vote is expected Wednesday.

Kentucky’s pension systems are at least $38 billion short of the money needed to pay benefits over the next three decades.

