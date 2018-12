Home Kentucky No One Injured in Union County House Fire December 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Crews in Union County spent more than seven hours battling a house fire in Morganfield.

Nine departments were called to the house on State Route 359 Wednesday night.

Flames ripped through the home as firefighters tried to put it out.

No one at the scene was hurt and authorities are trying to figure out the cause.

