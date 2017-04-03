Home Kentucky Henderson No Lane Restrictions on Twin Bridges Monday and Tuesday April 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Drivers will not have to deal with any closures on the Twin Bridges for the first part of this week. There will be no lane restrictions Monday and Tuesday on the Twin Bridges.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says, contractors will be working under the bridges, but there will be no need to close any lanes for the first part of the week. Contractors are trying to minimize lane restrictions by doing as much work under the bridges.

Lane closures are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Hall Contracting is the prime contractor on this $527,000 steel upgrade to both the southbound and northbound bridges. This project has a target completion date of April 15, 2017.

Another contractor will complete guardrail work along the approaches to the US 41 Twin Bridges in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit INDOT Road Projects.

