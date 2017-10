Home Indiana Evansville No Injuries Reported In Morning Garage Fire in Evansville October 16th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

A garage fire behind a vacant home keeps Evansville firefighters busy Monday morning.

According to dispatch, crews responded to the 1200 block of North Read Street around 2:45 Monday morning.

That’s where they found a detached garage behind a home on fire. Officers say the home in front of the garage was not occupied. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Comments

comments