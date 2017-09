Home Kentucky Henderson No Injuries Reported In Mobile Home Fire In Henderson Co. September 15th, 2017 Shelby Coates Henderson

Firefighters rush to the scene of an early morning fire in Henderson County.

It happened around 3:30 Friday this morning in the 4800 block of Posey Chapel Road. Crews say they arrived to a flames coming from the top of a mobile home.

Four people were in the home at the time. And they all woke up and made it out safely to call 911.

Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but they say it could be electrical.

