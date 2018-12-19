Home Kentucky No Injuries Reported in Hartford House Fire December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Fire crews in Hartford battled a house fire that broke out in morning hours on December 18th.

The Hartford Fire Department along with Ohio County EMS, Beaver Dam FD, Centertown FD, and Masonville FD were dispatched around 10:00AM for a structure fire on Harmon’s Ferry Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find the two story home and garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished after around four hours and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

