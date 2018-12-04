No Injuries Reported in Evansville Warehouse Fire

Crews battled a fire that broke out at an Evansville warehouse around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say a truck was being worked on in a garage located in the 1600 block of North Fares when sparks caught a gas line, igniting the truck.

Evansville fire crews were able to make it to the scene in time to avoid fire from spreading to other parts of the building, but there is some damage inside the warehouse.

Crews say the flames were doused in about 20 minutes, and no injuries have been reported.

The warehouse is used to store contractor trucks to WOW.

