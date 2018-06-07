Home Indiana Evansville No Injuries Reported in Fire at Abbey Court Apartments June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Investigators say an apartment fire in Evansville started in a trash can on the balcony.

Last night around 6:15 firefighters were called to the Abbey Court Apartments on Stonehedge Drive.

EFD says the fire spread from the balcony to an attic.

From there, flames tore through the apartment’s ceiling and out the roof.

Officials say ten of the building’s 16 units saw smoke damage seven are unlivable.

Two firefighters were taken to Deaconess Hospital to be treated for injuries and were later released.

