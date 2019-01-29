No Injuries Reported in Evansville School Bus Crash

A potentially tragic situation ended with no injuries this morning in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of an accident involving an EVSC school bus and another vehicle around 6:40AM.

Deputies say a pick up truck and the bus collided at the intersection of North Saint Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane when the bus attempted to turn east onto Allens Lane. It was during this turn that deputies say the bus was hit the truck which was traveling northbound on Saint Joseph Avenue.

Deputies say three students aboard the bus complained of minor pain though they didn’t require any further medical treatment and were released to their guardians. According to the investigating deputies no injuries were reported by the drivers.

The intersection was closed down for a short time to allow crews to remove the vehicles and debris.

Comments

comments