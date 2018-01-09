Home Indiana No Injuries Following Fire At Truck Company Near Darmstadt January 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

No one is injured following a fire at a truck company just north of Darmstadt. The call came in around 1:45 a.m.

Fire crews found a working fire at Truck Centers, Inc on Rusher Creek Road. The company provides products and services to the heavy truck industry.

Officials say that a semi truck parked near the garage caught fire and that led to the side of the garage catching on fire.

Crews quickly put out the fire that only damaged the garage door and some insulation.

No one was injured in the fire.

