Investigators are trying to figure out what started an Evansville house fire.

Crew were called to the 1900 block of South Kerth around 9:00. A neighbor tells 44News the fire started in a back bedroom, but that neighbor also says the house has been vacant for 3 or 4 years. No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

Officials have not given a damage estimate on the house.

