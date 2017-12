Home Indiana No Entrance Fees For Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial December 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Spencer County, Indiana Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial is suspending entrance fees. Starting January 1st there will be no fee to enter the park.

Superintendent Kendal Thompson says that’s because public lands belong to all Americans and everyone should have access to them.

Park officials say they hope this will encourage more people to visit the area in Lincoln City and learn about the childhood of Abraham Lincoln

