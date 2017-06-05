Home Indiana Evansville No Crying In Baseball: A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary 2-Day Event June 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Experience a tribute to the film No Crying in Baseball: a 25th anniversary celebration in honor of the 25th anniversary of a League of Their Own.

June 1st is the 25th anniversary of a League of Their Own, which became an inspiration for girls and women who aspire to reach their goals through baseball and other sports.

The event will take place at Bosse Field in Evansville on September 30th and October 1st.

Attendees will be able to enjoy exhibition games, attend an all-star Q&A screening and meet cast members from the film and All-American Girls Professional Baseball League members where the movie was filmed.

For more information about No Crying in Baseball, please check out their website: https://www.nocryinginbaseball25.com/

