Home Indiana Evansville No Charges Filed in Accidental Shooting in Eastland Mall December 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

No charges have been filed against the man who police say shot himself Saturday afternoon. Evansville police were called to North Green River Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a man accidentally shot himself near the food court after dropping a jacket carrying a firearm.

Police say the gun fired and the man was shot in the ankle.

He was taken to the hospital and should be all right.

