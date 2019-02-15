No Arrest Made in Three-Year-Old Murder Case

Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public in solving a three-year murder case.

In June 2015, KSP were dispatched to a residence in Gutherie, KY after being notified of an apparent homicide and robbery. Police say Amos Yoder and his wife Majorie Amos were sleeping when unknown perpetrators entered their home and demanded money. The Yoders were both bound and assaulted during the robbery. Mr. Yoder died from those injuries.

Mrs. Yoder was transported and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP says the suspects left with an unknown amount of money.

Police interviewed several people, but no arrest has been made in this investigation.

Anyone with information surrounding this case is asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Comments

comments