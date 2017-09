Home Indiana No Arrest Made Following Chase In Vanderburgh County September 15th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana

Indiana State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase Thursday night.

It happened just after 7pm on North I-69 near Lynch Road.

Indiana State Police and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies were involved.

Troopers say no one was arrested.

