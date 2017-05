Home Sports Castle No. 5 Memorial Baseball Wins First SIAC Title in More Than a Decade May 17th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports Pinterest

Memorial Baseball defeats Castle 9-4 Wednesday to clinch its first Southern Indiana Athletic Conference title in more than ten years.

The No. 5 Tigers finish the regulars season with a (20-5) record, and will face Heritage Hills in the first round of sectionals on May 24.

Nick Ruffolo speaks with the SIAC champs following the win in Newburgh.



