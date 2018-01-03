No. 20 USI Women’s Basketball Eyes NCAA Tournament Ahead of GLVC Play
University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball (10-1) ranks 20th nationwide in the midst of Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The Eagles will host University of Missouri-St. Louis at 5:30 p.m. at the Physical Activities Center.
Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms and senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom continue to lead the Eagles in scoring with 17.4 and 16.2 points per game, respectively. Dahlstrom leads USI with 9.5 rebounds per contest.
Even though USI was ranked nationally last season, they didn’t earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The squad wants to change that this year.