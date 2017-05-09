No. 20 USI Baseball Prepares for the Post-Season

No. 20 University of Southern Indiana Baseball begins the 2017 post-season with the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament May 11-14 at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles (32-17), who enter the tournament as the top seed from the East Division, will face William Jewell College Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the USI-WJC match-up on Thursday, the first round of the GLVC Tournament features the University of Illinois Springfield (31-18), the East’s third seed, versus Quincy University (17-10), the West’s second seed, at 9 a.m.; Bellarmine University (33-17), the East’s second seed, versus Missouri University of Science & Technology (26-21), the West’s third seed, at 12:30 p.m.; and Drury University (33-17), the West’s top seed, versus the Saint Joseph’s College (32-18), the East’s fourth seed, at 4 p.m.

44Sports will have updates on the Eagles on-air and online.

