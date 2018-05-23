Home Indiana No. 13: Inspiring Women in the Racing World May 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

From the race itself to the track and the men and women who sit behind the wheel of the cars, the Indy 500 is steeped in history. Since the very first 500, just nine women have started at Indy and this weekend, the sport’s biggest female driver returns to the track. Danica Patrick hasn’t raced at Indy in several years but she has definitely inspired an entire generation of female drivers.

In 1977, the first female driver qualified for the Indy 500. Janet Guthrie started 26th and finished 29th but the legacy she began over 40 years ago still fuels a movement for more female drivers and crew members in the 21st century.

This weekend, Patrick makes her return to the Motor Speedway for the first time since 2011. Patrick was the first female driver to lead a lap in the 500 and although she did not win the race track historian Donald Davidson says her consistency on the track has not gone unnoticed.

Davidson says, “On a late-race restart, she’s running second behind Dan Wheldon and when the green came out she passed Wheldon to lead. one of the biggest cheers I’ve ever heard at the track. And then she had a fuel situation where she had to back off, and she finished fourth.”

She would eventually improve on that mark by finishing 3rd in 2009. The success of Danica Mania keeps up with a trend consistent since 2000. In each race, since the turn of the century, at least one female driver was on the starting grid race day with a record four females in 2010 and 2011. That’s 12 percent of the field.

IMS reporter and former quarter midget driver, Katie Hargitt, is one of those making moves off the track. Hargitt started a program she says is specifically focuses on giving young women the tools they need to succeed. “Fuel the female is an organization to empower young women to achieve their goals in motorsports. Whether they want to be a mechanic or an engineer, we want to be able to provide them scholarship and mentorship programs, and networking opportunities, to help them achieve those goals,” says Hargitt.

These days, the women of the Indy 500 starting field are chasing another type of purse, and a place among the male faces on the Borg-Warner Trophy, which could happen this weekend. The odds in favor to do so drives a green number 13.

