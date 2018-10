Home Indiana Evansville No. 1 Memorial Shuts Out No. 10 Heritage Hills in Sectionals October 2nd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

No. 1 2A Memorial advances to the sectional semifinal following a 6-0 win over No. 10 Heritage Hills.

The Tigers will face Boonville in the next round.



