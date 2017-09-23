No. 1 Memorial Girls Soccer Takes Down Undefeated No. 5 Castle

The No. 5 Castle Knights were 12-0 heading into a matchup with the Memorial Tigers, but left their home field with a loss after No. 1 Memorial pulled out the 2-1 victory.

For the Tigers, Isabel Alexander and Hope Lensing each found the back of the net.

Memorial improves to 11-4 on the season and returns to action Tuesday on the road against Harrison.

*NOTE: The video incorrectly has Castle at 14-0 heading into the match. The aforementioned record is the correct one, with the Knights entering Saturday’s contest at 12-0.

