Home Illinois Ninth Annual Wayne County Tractor Drive Set For Labor Day August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The ninth annual Wayne County Tractor Drive will be held on Labor Day. All tractors that are older than 30 years of age can participate. Routes for the tractor drive will begin and end at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Fairfield.

Check-in is at 8 a.m. with tractors leaving at 9 a.m. The driver meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. This year’s route will travel northwest of Fairfield toward the Geff area, and lunch will be catered by Bare Bones BBQ at the David White Farm.

Recognition will be given for the most original unrestored tractor, oldest tractor, youngest driver, and the driver who traveled the furthest to be at the event. The oldest driver will also be recognized with the Earl Smith Memorial Award.

Registration is $30 per tractor. Lunch is included with the registration fee, but non-drivers will have to pay for lunch.

Non-drivers will need to RSVP for lunch, and it will cost $10 per person.

Drivers must be at least 16 or older and have a valid driver’s license to drive a tractor.

To download a registration form, visit Wayne County Tractor Drive.

Comments

comments