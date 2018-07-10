Nine Represent Tri-state at IFCA North/South All-Star Game
A longstanding tradition of the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) North/South All-Star game kicks off this week in Indianapolis.
The game is set for Friday, July 13 at North Central High School.
Admission is ten dollars for adults, and five dollars for students.
Seven players and two coaches are representing the Tri-state on the South team:
Andy Owen, South Head Coach
Kim McWilliams, Assistant Coach
Noah Jones, Reitz
Triston Wilkinson, Castle
Jayce Harter, Southridge
Carlis Falls-Wells, Bosse
Kiave Guerrier, Central
Keioni McGuire, Memorial
Michael Boots, Mater Dei