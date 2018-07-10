Nine Represent Tri-state at IFCA North/South All-Star Game

A longstanding tradition of the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) North/South All-Star game kicks off this week in Indianapolis.

The game is set for Friday, July 13 at North Central High School.

Admission is ten dollars for adults, and five dollars for students.

Seven players and two coaches are representing the Tri-state on the South team:

Andy Owen, South Head Coach

Kim McWilliams, Assistant Coach

Noah Jones, Reitz

Triston Wilkinson, Castle

Jayce Harter, Southridge

Carlis Falls-Wells, Bosse

Kiave Guerrier, Central

Keioni McGuire, Memorial

Michael Boots, Mater Dei



