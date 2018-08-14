Nine Arrests Made In Same Evansville Home

What started as a search for one suspected felon, landed nine people behind bars. Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Task Force showed up to 710 Maxwell Avenue in Evansville with a felony warrant for Alishia Sharp.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says when deputies arrived, the homeowner denied Sharp being there.

“Upon further inquiry, we encountered her at the residence and we were getting ready to place her under arrest when a person inside took off running and tried to get on top of the roof,” says Wedding. “That person had a felony warrant for their arrest. A third person also had a felony warrant for their arrest.”

Sheriff Wedding says the individuals were not complying.

“Throughout this commotion and trying to talk to people, we got a lot of resistance from them,” says Wedding. “A lot of the people lying to us about who was there, why they were there, and we end up putting nine people in jail.”

Officials say the home has been known for illegal activity in the past and deputies were familiar with the residence.

“I think that home has been known to have drug activity there,” says Wedding. “But it happened to be that this place usually houses a lot of criminal activity and yesterday was a prime example of that.”

Wedding says he is not sure what all the felony warrants served were for, but six people were arrested for assisting a criminal and for visiting a common nuisance. Sheriff Wedding says this isn’t entirely uncommon for Evansville.

“It was a little unusual. Although, sometimes in certain pockets of Evansville there are people who are involved with criminal activity,” says Wedding. “That’s their life and then they associate with other criminals. So often times when we go serve a warrant or we go to counter somebody on a specific charge, other people are criminals at the same residence.”

So far three of those arrested have bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments