Home Kentucky Henderson Nighttime Lane Restrictions Set For Twin Bridges Thursday December 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

There are nighttime lane restrictions set for the Twin Bridges for navigation light work. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a nighttime lane restrictions, beginning Thursday, December 14th. This navigation light work will restrict one direction of traffic at a time.

Crews are planning work on the southbound bridge, beginning around 6 p.m. Work on the southbound bridge is expected to take three to five hours to complete. Work will then move to the northbound bridge for an estimated three to five hours.

All work on both bridges should be complete by Friday morning at 6:00.

Crews will service and perform maintenance on the permanent navigation lights, along with removing temporary backup solar navigation lights.

Drivers should use caution in the area and slow down.

Comments

comments