Nighttime Lane Restrictions Planned for the Twin Bridges

There will be no daytime lane restrictions on the Twin Bridge in Henderson this weekend. To minimize daytime lane restrictions, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will complete the ongoing work on the bridges during nighttime hours.

The lane restrictions are for the northbound bridge on Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. This will allow crews to make ongoing repairs to the bridge structure.

All northbound traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing lane, during the overnight hours. Drivers are asked to slow down and merge with traffic as they approach the Twin Bridges this weekend.

Once the contractor evaluates progress this weekend, he will determine the need for additional nighttime lane restrictions going into next week.

Due to the Easter holiday, there are no planned lane restrictions on the Twin Bridges from Thursday, April 13th through Sunday, April 16th.

Hall Contracting is the contractor on this $527,000 steel upgrade to both the southbound and northbound bridges. Due to some additional work that may be required, the target completion date has been moved to May 5.

