Nighttime Lane Restrictions Planned Along Henderson Strip

A contractor is planning nighttime lane restrictions for northbound traffic along the Highway 41 strip in Henderson. The lane restrictions are set for Wednesday, June 7th at 8 p.m. along the Highway 41 Strip in Henderson.

Crews will work along the curb line at the site of the new Burger King between Merrywood Drive and Watson Lane.

Drivers are asked to slow down and merge at the Merrywood Drive intersection.

All northbound traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing, lane in this work zone.

Work is expected to be done on Thursday, June 8th at 6 a.m.

