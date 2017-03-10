Night Time Work Planned for U.S. 41 Henderson Strip

Due to equipment issues, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had to reschedule night time work along the U.S. 41 Henderson Strip. The contractor was unable to complete the work Wednesday night and plans to complete this work next week. Work is planned for Monday and Tuesday nights beginning at 9 p.m.

Work is being done to install a new curb and gutter along the roadway. This roadwork will be near Canary Line intersection just north of the Marywood Drive intersection at 2201 Highway 41 in Henderson.

All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand, or passing lane at this site. The lane restriction will be removed at 5:30 a.m. both days.

