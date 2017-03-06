Night Time Roadwork Planned Along U.S. 41 Henderson Strip

There’s some night time roadwork planned this week along the U.S. 41 Henderson Strip. Wednesday and Thursday nights a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have lane restrictions on the southbound lanes of the Henderson Strip. It will be near the Canary Line intersection just north of the Marywood Drive intersection at 2201 Highway 41 in Henderson.

Crews will be installing a new curb and gutter at the entrance along the edge of the roadway. This work zone will be in place from 9 p.m. until around 5:30 a.m. both days, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to slow down and merge as they approach the road work. All southbound traffic will move to the passing lane in this area.

