Night Time Raodwork Planned Along U.S. 41 Henderson Strip

A contractor has planned construction for the southbound lane on the Henderson Strip. The construction will take place Wednesday and Thursday nights. Work is being done to install a new curb and gutter along the roadway. This roadwork will be near Canary Line intersection just north of the Marywood Drive intersection at 2201 Highway 41 in Henderson.

All southbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane at this site.

Work is set to begin at 9 p.m. and the lane restriction will be removed by 5:30 a.m. both days.

