A Night of Stars and Styles Benefitting Local Non-Profit

A night of Stars and Styles to help benefit Smile on Down Syndrome. It’s a local non-profit organization helping children and adults with down syndrome and other disorders.

The fashion show included celebrities and employees of the organization. Nina Fuller says, “Well, one of the things that’s really important about celebrating disability awareness month, is bringing awareness to our community about how beautiful and how valuable everybody is.”

Several personalities from 44News modeled in the event including Melissa Schroeder, Tommy Mason and Amanda Chodnicki.

