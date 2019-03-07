A Night of Stars and Style!

Want to hob-knob with Evansville personalities and see the latest fashions?

What if I told you it was also to benefit the new SMILE on Down Syndrome life group/class?

Double win, right?

Join us on SUN, March 10th at Eastland Mall in the Cafe Court for our annual A Night of Stars & Style runway event! Doors open at 6pm to the tunes of Nick Smith’s live music, with the runway portion starting at 6:30pm. A Night of Stars & Style is a red carpet runway event where local celebrities, notable business people, and business owners are paired with our self-advocates with Down syndrome, autism, and other cognitive disabilities to model the latest spring styles from our friends at Dillard’s department store. Admission is FREE, so bring your friends and family out to this exciting, fun, and entertaining annual event! Silent auction planned, and our special thanks to Bauer’s Tents & Party Rentals Inc and Songbird Entertainment for their additional help in making this year’s event a success!

Come see me, Veronica, Lauren and Tommy at the show!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

