The Life Community Church will be one of 350 churches around the world hosting “A Night to Shine” in Owensboro Friday night. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Guests of “Night to Shine” enter the event on a red carpet greeted by a friendly crowd and paparazzi. They will also receive the royal treatment with hair and makeup stations, a limo ride and more.

This all leads up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

