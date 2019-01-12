Home Indiana Evansville Night of Memories Brings Out the Best and Brightest in Sports to Support Young Athletes January 12th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

The Hot Stove League held its 20th Annual Night of Memories Auction at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center Auditorium. More than 200 people packed the center to enjoy refreshments while listening to their favorite athletes chat about their careers in sports. Athletes such as NFL legend Bob Griese and Baseball’s Don Mattingly were just a couple of Evansville natives who came back home to support the auction.

” I came out here with my brother bought tickets, back around Christmas. It was a Christmas gift for me because I’m a Cubs fan to come out here and see Mark Grace,” said Josh Bethel.

People had a chance to celebrate the best and brightest in sports while lending a hand to a good cause.

In addition to getting the opportunity to see sports legends —those that came to the auction had the chance to bid on rare memorabilia.

Something that the Vice President of the Hot Stove League Paul Gries says will benefit young athletes.

” We organize and have this night for the youth in our community. We’ve got paintings of these guys and we’ve got one of a kind items like a basketball signed by all the Boston Celtics greats but you will not find some of these items anywhere else and that’s what brings the people out,” said Gries.

Volunteers that assisted with the auction felt the excitement and were happy to be a part of the event.

” Oh my gosh it’s awesome its so great to see the community come out and support this terrific non profit organization that’s been raising money for this good kid fun friendly things that they do. Its wonderful to meet and greet some of the popular athletes that come from our community and come back and support us,” said Volunteer Billie Heckel.

Two tickets to the Super Bowl were also up for grabs at tonight’s auction valued around 6,000 dollars. The proceeds from the auction will go towards providing scholarships for high school student athletes and help provide financial assistance to youth oriented sports organizations.

