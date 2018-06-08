Nicky Hayden Sculpture Unveiled in Owensboro

A sculpture of racing legend Nicky Hayden has a forever home in the heart of the late racer’s hometown.

Hundreds gathered outside the Owensboro Convention Center Friday to watch Mayor Tom Watson and Hayden’s family unveil the sculpture. The piece was created by George Lundeen. He tells 44News more than “3,000 man hours” were put in to making it.

Hayden died overseas last spring while riding his bike. He was hit by a car after he didn’t stop at a stop sign at an intersection. Reports say the car that hit Hayden was speeding through the intersection.



