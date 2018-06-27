44News | Evansville, IN

Nicky Hayden, Sam Ball to be Inducted into Kentucky Athletics HOF

June 27th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Nicky Hayden keeps showing why he was the Kentucky Kid.

The former MotoGP World Champion will be posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame in August.

The City of Owensboro recognized Hayden earlier this month with a statue outside the Owensboro Convention Center.

Also joining him in the 2018 Hall of Fame class is former Henderson County High School standout Sam Ball.

However, HCHS was not the last stop in Ball’s career.

He developed into an All-American at the University of Kentucky and was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts in 1966.

Ball appeared in two Super Bowls, losing one to Joe Namath and the Jets, and winning Super Bowl V 16-13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Inductees will be honored Aug. 22 at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Ky.

