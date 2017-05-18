Nickel Tax To Help Improve Schools

80% of all students in the Daviess County School System will attend Apollo High School or Daviess County Middle School. Both of those schools have been designated as schools that are in need of immediate repair. This week the Daviess County School Board voted to do something about it, creating a nickel tax on residents of Daviess County. The nickel tax increases property taxes by a nickel for every $100 of property values. The math adds up to around $60 per year on average.

The schools are in a state of disrepair due to age. Parts of Daviess County Middle School were built in the 1930’s and the building is starting to show its age. It is not properly equipped to deal with people who are disabled. The Middle School is one of the last in Kentucky that is three stories and there is only one elevator to service the entire building.

Apollo high School will also be seeing a big upgrade coming if plans go through. A twenty million dollar addition would be added onto the high school.

