Nick Hermann remains Vanderburgh County Prosecutor

In one of the closest races in Vanderburgh County, Incumbent Republican Nick Hermann retained the office of Vanderburgh County Prosecutor over Democrat Stan Levco.

The final vote was 30,976 votes for Hermann, 26,968 votes for Levco.

This will be the third term for Hermann since gaining the office in 2010 after ousting Levco from the office. Levco was the Prosecutor for Vanderburgh County 20 years before Hermann defeated him.

Hermann started the night close to 2,000 votes ahead of Levco with the early voting returns and continued to build on that lead throughout the evening.

