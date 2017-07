Home Kentucky Henderson Niagara Road Reopens After Natural Gas Line is Hit July 15th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Niagara man accidentally hits a natural gas line when digging a drain in his year.

Officials say it happened in the 10,000 block of State Road 136 in Niagara, right by Bellfield Baptist Church.

As a precaution, fire crews closed a section of the roadway.

People living in the area were asked to stay inside until gas crew arrived to control the situation

The leak was stopped, and the roadway was back open shortly before 5 p.m.

