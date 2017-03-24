Niagara Elementary School to Host First Ever Mother/Son Dance

A tri-state school will be hosting its first mother/son dance. Niagara Elementary School will hold the dance Friday, March 24th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the school gym and cafeteria.

Boys can be escorted by their mothers, stepmoms, grandmas, aunts, foster moms, or other significant female role models in their lives.

Admission is $10 per family, which includes refreshments.

There will be professional pictures taken by Pirtle Photography, and can be purchased. Corsages will also be available for the moms along with fun adhesive mustaches for the boys, which can also be purchased at the event.

All proceeds benefit the Niagara PTA, which worked to provide all Niagara students with digital devices like iPad’s and Chromebooks.

Comments

comments